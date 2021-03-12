Kinney Drugs Announce Vaccine Clinics For Seniors In Fulton, Pulaski

OSWEGO COUNTY – As part of a 10-week pilot program, Kinney Drugs is working with county Offices for the Aging across New York State and Aging-NY to establish vaccination clinics for senior citizens age 60 and over. Oswego County is one of 21 counties being included in the program.

Kinney Drugs will administer the Pfizer vaccine at clinics in Fulton and Pulaski. Everyone who makes an appointment for a first dose must be available for the second dose of vaccine three weeks later. The second appointment will be made at the time of the first dose vaccination.

Clinics will be Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial, 605 W. Broadway, Fulton; and Tuesday, March 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pulaski High School, 4624 Salina St., Pulaski.

“Securing a vaccination appointment is often too burdensome, especially for seniors who aren’t technologically savvy,” said Dr. John Marraffa of Kinney Drugs’ parent company. “Many do not have a caretaker to help them navigate this process, so it’s important that we assist these seniors in securing a vaccine. Being an already vulnerable population, they need us to be there for them. Bringing vaccine closer to their communities will be critical to protecting them against this virus and eventually ending this pandemic.”

All participants are required to be age 60 or older and must have an appointment. The Oswego County Office for the Aging is scheduling appointments.

“I am happy to work with Kinney Drugs and Aging NY to bring an easier way for our seniors to obtain their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Sara Sunday, Director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging. “We have been fighting to register our elderly, one of the most vulnerable populations, each day as we scan online sites for available vaccine appointments. The frustration our elderly face to try and secure an appointment has been very high.”

To schedule an appointment for the Fulton or Pulaski vaccination clinics, please call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to high call volume, you may need to leave a message and an OFA staff member will return your call.

