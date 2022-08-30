Kinney Drugs Opens Its Flu Vaccination Season With Options

GOUVERNEUR, NY – Kinney Drugs has opened flu vaccination appointments in all its pharmacies in New York and Vermont. The 100% employee-owned pharmacy chain has ample supply of vaccines for ages 2-64 in New York and 3-64 in Vermont as well as high-dose vaccine for seniors age 65+.

Its pharmacists also offer several options designed to make patients more comfortable:

1. Buzzy the Vaccine Bee – Kinney is the only area pharmacy to offer a “comfort vaccination experience” through a partnership with Pain Care Labs. Kinney’s Pharmacists have been trained in immunization comfort techniques and help take the “sting” out of shots with Buzzy® the Vaccine Bee. Buzzy® is a patented bumble bee-shaped device that simultaneously applies ice and vibration to desensitize before the injection as well as distract and disrupt pain transmission during the poke itself for a dramatically more comfortable experience. Buzzy was designed to help adults and children who have needle fear and/or sensitivity and is ONLY available from Kinney Drugs Pharmacists. Clinically, Buzzy® uses natural “gate control” pain relief by confusing the body’s own nerves, thereby dulling, or even eliminating sharp pain. When nerves receive non-painful signals such as vibration or cold, the brain “closes the gate” on pain.

2. Needle-free Vaccinations –

a. In select locations, Kinney offers vaccinations via PharmaJet® needle-free “jet injectors” which use a jet of air instead of a needle to administer the vaccine, making for a more comfortable vaccination experience for those with needle fear.

b. By request in all locations, Kinney Pharmacists can administer a nasal mist flu vaccine (ages 2-49).

3. Vax the Fam” Family Appointments – Kinney Pharmacists know that in general, children tend to need more care when receiving shots than adults do. It can be a bit scary for them. Kinney’s goal is to make pediatric vaccination appointment(s) as easy and pleasant as possible for both children and their parents and caregivers by offering:

a. “Vax the Fam” Family appointments for up to three people at once.

b. Dedicated afterschool appointments and longer appointment times to ensure that children have time to adjust and feel more comfortable.

c. Fun distraction activities as well as a small post-shot treat for children.

“Australia is just coming out of its winter flu season, which can be a predictor of what we may experience here in the U.S. Unfortunately, Australia was hit with a wave of flu cases that exceeded its five-year average coupled with a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, raising concerns that we may face a similar ‘twindemic’ here this fall and winter. It’s especially important that people protect themselves with an annual flu shot (and COVID booster if indicated). I am very proud that our pharmacy teams are prepared with ample vaccine and more comfortable vaccination options,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President of Kinney Drugs.

About Kinney Drugs: Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 96 stores in New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of eight divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) Health Direct Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) Kinnect™, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy; (7) HomeLife specialized nursing support for in-home infusion services; and (8) Kinney Homecare, a durable medical equipment company. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,500 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit. Learn more at www.kinneydrugs.com.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...