OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood warning, lake effect snow warning and wind advisory for Oswego County today.

Lakeshore Flood Warning:

In effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. Significant lakeshore flooding expected.The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also expected. A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches. Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions.

Lake Effect Snow Warning:

In effect until 6 p.m. Saturday. Heavy lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows across the Tug Hill Plateau, and 3 to 6 inches for surrounding lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will produce extensive blowing and drifting snow with near whiteout conditions at times. Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Wind Advisory:

In effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Today: Snow showers likely before 2pm, then snow after 2pm. Areas of blowing snow before noon, then areas of blowing snow after 1pm. High near 29. Windy, with a west wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow showers likely before 11pm, then scattered snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 11 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph.

