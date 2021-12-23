OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County police agencies and the STOP-DWI program are conducting special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving over the holiday season. The statewide STOP-DWI “high visibility engagement campaign” began December 17 and will end on New Year’s Day.

“While we spend this holiday season celebrating with friends and family and looking forward to the blessings of a New Year, law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs are participating in special engagement efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives across New York State,” said Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Alex Kurilovitch.

The STOP-DWI holiday campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Similar campaigns target Super Bowl weekend, St. Patrick’s Day and other holidays.

“These efforts aim to reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving across New York State,” said Kurilovitch. “Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.”

Kurilovitch said people can download the STOP-DWI mobile “Have a Plan” app to find a safe ride home at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.

