Leadership Oswego County Youth Offers Unique Skill Development Program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Leadership Oswego County Youth (LOCY) program is accepting applications from Oswego County high school students who are interested in developing their leadership skills.

Elmcrest Children’s Center graciously sponsors the tuition cost for two to four students per school district. LOCY’s goal is to have all nine Oswego County school districts involved. Thanks to Elmcrest, there is no cost to the family or the school for youth to participate. In order to be able to offer this program experience and ensure best use of sponsorship funds, full commitment to the program by the student is imperative.

“LOCY is open to all high school students,” said Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney. “High academic, athletic or musical achievement is not necessary, but a desire to learn and grow is! Attendance and full participation are critical, and we are looking for youth who will fully commit to this program.”

LOCY focuses on helping high school students develop leadership, public speaking, team building, community awareness, decision-making skills and much more. The curriculum is built on a series of lessons, workshops and activities that reinforce aspects of personal, team and community growth, and combine discussions and activities that relate to the Oswego County community.

“Leadership Oswego County Youth helps high school students learn life-long skills that will help them make a difference in their home, school and community now, as well as serve them into their adult lives,” said Oswego County Youth Activities Coordinator Kristen Slimmer. “Ideally, we would like to students involved from each school district. It’s important to have all areas of our county represented, because it allows for better networking opportunities for our LOCY students, and it helps them have a more complete view of the county they live in.”

Any high school student interested in participating may apply online at https://zfrmz.com/XQe8KYVvmFkcQX3WVvj3. Application deadline is Sunday, June 26.

After the registration deadline, students who sign-up will be contacted by the program coordinator with information to access the program orientation. The LOCY virtual orientation program begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Youth enrolled in the program and their parents/guardians will be able to learn more about the program, expectations of the students, and have their questions answered.

Heading into its 24th year, the program is coordinated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and supported by the Youth Bureau, Elmcrest Children’s Center, Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. and LOCY graduates who volunteer their time.

For more information about LOCY, see the online application or contact Kristen Slimmer, youth activities coordinator for the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and program coordinator for Leadership Oswego County Youth, at 315-349-3575 or at [email protected].

