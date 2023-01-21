OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (District 9, Hastings) announced appointments to the County Legislature’s standing committees for 2023. The seven committees oversee departments of county government and make budgetary and policy recommendations to the full Legislature.

The 2023 standing committees are:

Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs: David Holst (District 4, Amboy) chairman; Edward Gilson (District 3, Pulaski) vice chairman; Noelle Beckwith-Salmonsen (District 21, Hannibal), Michael Solowy (District 23, Granby), James Scanlon (District 16, Oswego), Robert Wilmott (District 18, Oswego) and Michael Yerdon (District 1, Redfield). The committee oversees the Board of Elections, Clerk of the Legislature, County Attorney’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, County Legislature, Office of the Chairman, Real Property Tax Service and Weights and Measures Office. It meets at 9 a.m. on Monday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

This year the Oswego County Legislature is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9; 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13; 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11; 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15; 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 (at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Pulaski); 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14; 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12; 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9; and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Committee meetings and Legislature meetings are open to the public and held in the Legislative Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego unless otherwise indicated. Meeting agendas are posted on the county’s government website at www.oswegocounty.com.

For more information, contact the Office of the Chairman of the County Legislature at 315-349–8230.

