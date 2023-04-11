NEW YORK – OPDV has launched the year-long Pledge of Accountability: Engaging Men & Boys Against Gender-Based Violence, a digital Pledge created by the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence that encourages men and boys to become better allies, to recognize many of the behaviors that contribute to gender-based violence are associated with negative masculine stereotypes, and to speak up against gender-based violence in their lives. All signatories of the digital Pledge will receive a Certificate of Accountability that can be shared on social media.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado was the first to sign the Pledge, which also signifies the launch of a year-long campaign to Start the Conversation: Engaging Men and Boys, focused on the active participation of men and boys in eliminating gender-based violence and calling out harmful actions and behaviors that contribute to gender-based violence.

Throughout the year, OPDV will continue to partner with notable public figures to sign the Pledge and will call on all men and boys to do the same throughout the year. The campaign also includes a toolkit that provides definitions, conversation starters, and resources to “Start the Conversation” about gender-based violence with the men and boys in your life. OPDV will also continue to promote a Public Service Announcement about the issue that has been shown at large-scale sporting events across the State.

“It is imperative that we all do our part to fight back against gender-based violence in all its forms. I’m working in partnership with the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence to build safer communities for all New Yorkers,” Lieutenant Governor Delgado said. “I’m proud to sign this accountability pledge to reject abusive language when I hear it, call out signs of violence when I see them, and learn how I can be a better ally in this space and in this work. It’s on all of us to make a difference, and I don’t take that responsibility lightly.”

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, “Men and boys are key partners in our mission to eliminate gender-based violence. Start the Conversation: Engaging Men & Boys gives individuals the tools to begin speaking with the men and boys in their lives about gender-based violence and to call out harmful actions and words when they see it in their own lives. OPDV is proud to partner with Lieutenant Governor Delgado as the first to sign The Pledge for Accountability Against Gender-Violence: Engaging Men & Boys.”