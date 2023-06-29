Record breaking travel expected this Independence Day

CNY – Independence Day weekend is here, and travelers are flocking to various vacation destinations. This year, AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday weekend, setting a new record. This year’s projection surpasses the previous July 4th weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.

So where are local travelers headed? Domestic travel over the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022. Local road trippers, from Western and Central New York, are looking to visit National Parks, oceans, and lakes this Independence Day. Based on requests for AAA maps and TripTiks, here are some of the top destinations:

Biggest Increase: National Parks: Mount Rushmore, Badlands, Yellowstone

Summer Traditions: Myrtle Beach, SC; and Outer Banks, NC

New Interest: Hershey, PA

Local Getaways: Finger Lakes with specific requests for winery information, Adirondacks, and the Niagara Region

“Local travelers are heading out west for National Park tours,” said Kathy Hess, Route Production Supervisor at AAA Western and Central New York. “I think people have saved up their time and money, and now it’s time to take these longer trips out west this summer.”

This July 4th weekend is expected to set a record for the number of Americans traveling by car for the holiday. AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019. INRIX, a AAA partner and provider of transportation data and insights, expects Friday, June 30 to be the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago thanks to lower oil costs. As of June 28, the national average is $3.56, while the New York State average is $3.69. Prices have remained steady over the past two weeks but will likely increase slightly as the holiday gets closer and demand rises.

In New York, AAA expects to respond to nearly 13,000 calls for roadside assistance this holiday weekend. While many calls will require tows, top automotive issues will be battery related, followed by flat tires, and lockouts.

Before heading out on a trip, AAA reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is operating smoothly to avoid a breakdown. The AAA Mobile App is the quickest way to request roadside assistance, locate the cheapest gas prices, map a route, find discounts, or book a hotel. No matter the situation, AAA is also just a call away at 1-800-AAA-HELP.

