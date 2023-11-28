Local Veterans Commemorated During John C. Birdlebough High School Assembly

PHOENIX, NY – Students at John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix continued their time-honored tradition of honoring Veterans through a school-wide Veterans Day ceremony.

Retired district employee Sgt. Robert L. Halstead USAF stood alongside of six other Veterans who were guests of honor during the event. These servicemen were Sgt. Steven McBurrie, Sgt. Baum Dillon, PVT. Collin DeForge, Sgt. John Halstead USMC, Sgt. Donald Halstead USAF and SP/4 Ed Bradish Army.

The student-led assembly was filled with speeches, music, a wreath ceremony and emotional videos highlighting the importance of Veterans Day.

The students involved were Cade Morrison who sang the national anthem, Juan Gonzalez who began the ceremony with a welcome message, Gabby Runge who gave a short speech, Mackenzie Brokoff-Farmer and Caedance Myer who perfored “Echo Taps” and Michael Farnham who closed out the ceremony with a few remarks.

“The town of Phoenix has a strong military community,” said JCB’s Assistant Principal Patrick Fitch, who helped organize the annual event. “JCB High School is honored to host this ceremony recognizing our local veterans.”

