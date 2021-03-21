MEXICO, NY – All in-person students at Mexico Academy and Central School District will attend school in-person four or five days per week, administration officials say, beginning sometime in late April.

A letter sent to the district community Friday by MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner said elementary and middle school students from pre-K to eighth grade would return in-person for five days per week while Mexico High School’s grades nine through 12 would be back four days per week.

“We are incredibly happy to be offering more in-person instruction in the near future to better support our student needs and well-being,” Runner said while announcing the upcoming changes, which she described as “another exciting step forward” for MACS.

The official date for the switch to the newly planned model would be made public in the coming weeks once final plans are in place, the superintendent said.

Due to health and safety protocols, Runner noted social distancing on buses “may require a modification to building start and end times,” and those would also be announced when available.

Those attending Mexico High School would remain fully remote on Wednesdays, like they do for the hybrid model in place since September where students districtwide attend school two days per week in split cohorts.

Students and families who prefer a fully remote model still have that option, Runner said, adding health and safety are still at the forefront of the district’s plan.

All students and staff must wear a mask at all times except when eating, drinking or taking a socially distanced mask break as needed, officials said.

“The district and Oswego County Health Department will continue to monitor the infection rate, which may require virtual instruction, and students and staff may be quarantined as needed if a positive case occurs,” Runner said.

Those with questions were encouraged to reach out to their student’s principal or the district office.

Friday’s letter from Runner can be found in its entirety here.

