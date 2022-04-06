Man Leads Police On Pursuit In Schroeppel

SCHROEPPEL, NY – On April 5, 2022, at around 6:40 p.m., an Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy was lead on a pursuit in the Town of Schroeppel.

The pursuit began near the on ramp to State Route 481 Southbound in the area of State Route 264 and County Route 6.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle pulled into a U-Turn area, backed out and began to drive head on towards the Sheriff’s Deputy. The Sheriff’s Deputy continued pursuit of the vehicle northbound in the southbound lane and witnessed the suspect almost strike two other vehicles head on.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect vehicle exited State Route 481 and was stopped on State Route 264.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tyler Phillips, 19 years of age, and from Clay, New York. Phillips was charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the third degree, Reckless Endangerment in the first degree, and many traffic tickets.

Phillips was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court this morning and Released on his Own Recognizance.

