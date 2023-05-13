CNY – AAA Offers Bike Safety Tips as Cycling Fatalities Increase

Spring is a time to dust off bicycles and get out and about, and May is National Bicycle Safety Month. Every day, countless individuals of all ages bicycle along America’s sidewalks and streets, but unfortunately cycling fatalities are on the rise.



According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), 938 bicyclists were killed in the U.S. in 2020 while

38,886 were injured in traffic crashes. NHTSA projects that bicyclist fatalities increased five percent in 2021 compared to 2020. Bicyclist deaths most often occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., and usually in urban areas. Males are seven times more likely than females to be fatally hit while riding a bicycle.



While cycling is good for the environment, good for physical health, and is cheaper than owning and operating a vehicle—it comes with unnecessary risks. AAA and NHTSA want to protect bicyclists by educating responsible and conscientious motorists while also encouraging bicyclists to practice smart riding habits by riding safely and always wearing a helmet.



May is the perfect time for a refresher on safety. AAA Western and Central New York has tips for bicyclists and motorists to share the road and keep everyone safe. Bicycles are a legitimate form of transportation and bicyclists are legal drivers of vehicles. Yet a major issue is that many bicyclists feel they are not respected by motorists and must fight for their place on the road. Bicyclists and motorists can both benefit from reviewing the following safety tips.



Tips for Bicyclists:



Follow the same rules of the road as other roadway users, including riding in the same direction as traffic and following all the same traffic signs and signals. Signal all turns.



Wear a bicycle helmet every time and on every ride.



Be visible by wearing bright colors during the day, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use lights at night.



Remem ber that respect is a two – way street. Show motorists the same courtesy that you expect from them.

Tips for Drivers:



Stay alert — avoid all distractions while driving.



Yield to bicyclists when turning.



Make a visual check for bicyclists by scanning mirrors an d blind spots before entering or leaving a lane of traffic.



Slow down and give at least 3 feet of clearance when passing.



NEVER honk your horn at a bicyclist — it could cause them to swerve into traffic or off the roadway and crash.



Did you know AAA WCNY offers bicycle service with every membership? A bicycle will be transported by AAA when it has become disabled or inoperable and can be reached from a normally traveled road by a AAA service vehicle. For those stranded on a bike path, the AAA service vehicle will meet the rider at the closest point of entry for motor vehicles. Towing

is provided to the location of the member’s choosing, according to the terms of the individual’s AAA membership. Learn more at www.AAA.com/Bike.



As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

