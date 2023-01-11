OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego on Wednesday, January 18 at 8:00pm.

The event will be live-streamed only, with no in-person attendance, on the Oswego City School District’s television channel WBUC, cable channel 16 and the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page.

This will be the final State of the City Address by Barlow as his term as Mayor expires on December 31, 2023 of this year.

The speech, required by law to be delivered in January, is typically used to recap the previous year, and explain upcoming plans for the community.

Who: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

What: 2023 State of the City Address

Where:

Live Streamed on Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook Page

Live Streamed on cable channel 16 WBUC

When: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – 8:00 p.m.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...