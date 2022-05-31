MEXICO, NY – Citizens of Mexico, New York, lined the streets on the morning of Monday, May 30, as the village paid tribute to fallen members of all branches of the U.S. military.

Sunny skies and summer-like temperatures greeted the marchers and spectators, with the parade kicking off on time, at exactly 10 a.m. The sounds of honking horns and sirens were accompanied by the music of both the Mexico High School and Mexico Middle School marching bands.

Military Honor Guards, as well as uniformed veterans led the parade, which made a stop near Mexico High School for the firing of a rifle salute.

Various youth groups, such as local boy and girl scout troops were represented, as well as polished fire apparatus and a collection of classic and hot rodded vehicles.

After passing by Mexico High School, the parade turned right onto Academy Street, and proceeded to the village cemetery. Veterans and local dignitaries spoke to the gathered crowd, reminding viewers of all ages of the sacrifices made by military members throughout the history of the U.S.

Parish, New York, resident and veteran of the Vietnam conflict James Forkhamer said that it is important to remember that Memorial Day is a day to honor all veterans of all wars who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Forkhamer noted that we also honor veterans that survived combat but have since passed on.

“We are here to remind people that we have not forgotten our brothers and sisters who went off to war and did not come home,” Forkhamer said.

Looking across the cemetery at the large crowd gathered to listen to the Star Spangled Banner and other musical selections played by local school children, and to listen to the words of community elders and veterans, Forkhamer felt a sense of pride.

“It makes me feel great,” Forkhamer said. “Since I am a Vietnam veteran, it is a lot different today than it was when we came home… this is really nice, and it is an honor to see all of these folks, guest speakers, clergy, all of the young folks…this is basically for the young ones.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...