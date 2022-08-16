MEXICO, NY – On Sunday night, August 14, at approximately 11:56 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a suspicious incident in the Town of New Haven involving a Mexico School District bus backing out of a driveway with a young male reported to be driving it.

Shortly thereafter, a Sheriff’s Deputy found the school bus abandoned in the Village of Mexico with the security camera wires inside the bus found to be cut.

While this incident was continuing to be investigated, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to another call, around 12:36 a.m. on Monday, August 15. This second call reported that a vehicle drove through the gate to the sports fields on Fravor Road in the Town of Mexico. Deputies found an abandoned Subaru sedan not far from the sports fields.

Monday morning, Sheriff’s Investigators learned that a total of six school buses were damaged, including the one that was found abandoned.

Video surveillance at the Mexico School District Bus Garage showed a person, known to law enforcement as Kody Barr, 25 years of age, and from Mexico, New York, on the property. The video surveillance also shows Barr defecating on the property.

Barr was ultimately charged with Grand Larceny in the second degree, Criminal Mischief in the third degree, and Criminal Tampering in the third degree. Barr was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court Monday night and was held without bail due to prior felony convictions.

This incident is still under investigation and more charges may follow. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...