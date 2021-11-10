Mexico Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree

VOLNEY, NY – Last night, Tuesday, November 9, at around 10:48 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal one vehicle motor vehicle crash on County Route 6, north of County Route 45 in the Town of Volney.

According to police, the investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on County Route 6 when it went off the west side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Jay, 29, of Mexico, New York, was transported to Upstate Hospital where he died from his injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, Volney Volunteer Fire Department, and Menter Ambulance Service.

