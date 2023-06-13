Mexico VFW Car Show A Roaring Success

MEXICO, NY – Over 200 show cars and their proud owners rolled onto the grounds of Mexico’s Edick-Hamlink Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 369 on the morning of Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Rain showers threatened, but never appeared to dampen the enthusiasm of the large crowd of automotive enthusiasts that gathered to enjoy polished fenders, barbecued chicken, and the camaraderie of fellow lovers of Detroit Iron.

Exhibitors were greeted by the friendly faces of VFW Auxiliary members as they turned onto the grounds from NYS State Route 3, and then were directed to their appointed places of display by a well coordinated group of volunteers.

Old friends were reunited and new friendships were made as the owners of highly modified hot rods and period correct restorations swapped stories of the work involved with ownership of collectible vehicles. The occasional sound of high horsepower revving engines echoed across the grounds, reminding attendees of the potential speed of some of the built up machines.

Car lovers gathered under portable tents and relaxed on folding chairs, always eager to share the stories that roll from show to show with the beloved examples of automotive art.

The proceeds of this well attended annual event are earmarked for several local programs that benefit and support veterans and their families.

Many of the vehicles displayed at the show are owned and operated by veterans, and the restoration, maintenance and customization of these shiny (and occasionally not-so-shiny) machines is a pathway to friendships and healing for those whose sacrifices keep freedom ringing, like dual exhausts connected to a large block V-8 engine on a warm June afternoon.







