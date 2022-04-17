Michael Johnson: Spring Arrives In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Patience is a virtue, and for the weather-worn people of Oswego County, waiting for the arrival of spring can be a very challenging test of patience.

As the winter slowly leaves us, sometimes dragging its feet as it is shown the door by the gradual return of the sun’s warmth, we look closely for any sign that life is returning to the landscape. We grow accustomed to having our hopes temporarily dashed by a sweeping cold front that rolls across the region and deposits a thin but chilling layer of snow.

We try to soften the blow by calling these setbacks “Robin Snow,” knowing that snow in April is always expected, but rarely celebrated. Watching the newly arrived migratory species dig through the frosty layer to find sustenance worries those who celebrate their arrival, but somehow, the hardy creatures always manage to survive a few chilly days and downright cold nights.

Although I am a winter lover, the sight of a few tiny touches of green always brings a feeling of excitement as I begin to anticipate the return of warmer weather and the activities that it brings. The angle of the sun slowly arcs higher and higher, casting light into deep ravines that hold the last vestiges of snow and drying the land.

Trees begin to bud and flower, and the annual process of rejuvenation and renewal gathers steam, leading to an explosion of color and new growth. Spring is a treat to the ears as well, as the developing cacophony of returning birds and newly hatched insects fills the air.

The sound of spring peepers can be heard ringing out from Oswego County’s many rich wetlands, as the tiny amphibians call out for a mate, their desire to complete the circle of life broadcast for all to hear.

We have been patient, and now our patience has been rewarded. A few cold snaps are still ahead of us, but each one arrives with a little less strength, and the snowflakes that persist melt as soon as they reach the slowly warming ground. Nests are being built and repaired, and soon they will cradle a clutch of eggs, waiting for the perfect moment to crack open and release a new generation of avians.

I hope that you enjoy this collection of images, and I hope that you can savor a few moments of the change of seasons. Head out and enjoy the sounds, sights and smells of the season of renewal and enjoy the reward of the Sun’s return to our lives.

The first buds of this year’s leaf canopy. A sure sign of Spring – the American Robin. The Mute Swan arrives before the ice fully melts. The return of brilliant green.

Photos by Michael Johnson.

