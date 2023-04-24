Gas Prices stabilize nationally, rise in New York

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.67, no change since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $4.12. The New York State average is $3.69, up 7 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $4.23. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.62 (up 7 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.66 (up 6 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.69 (up 8 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.65 (up 5 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.70 (up 7 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.68 (up 9 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.66 (up 6 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.69 (up 12 cents from last Monday)

While gas prices have stabilized nationally, they continue to rise in New York where the average price for a gallon regular is up 23 cents in the last month. Gas prices are higher across the Northeast, the last region in the country to finish transitioning from the less expensive winter blend of fuel to the more expensive summer blend. While we are paying more at the pump on average, signs are pointing to a slowdown. The cost of crude oil is falling. This morning the price per barrel ranges from $77 to $81. In addition, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows demand for gas is falling while supply is up slightly as more U.S. refineries return to service from extensive winter/spring maintenance.

Diesel prices dipped slightly. The national average price for a gallon of diesel is $4.17, down 3 cents from a week ago. Here in New York, the current average for diesel is $4.80, down 2 cents from last week.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle's recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here. AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.AAA.com.

AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services.

