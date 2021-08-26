OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department announced that eight samples collected last week have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

A single sample each from the town of Hastings and the village of Central Square represent the first positive EEE findings in those locations this year, while the other positive samples were collected from areas where the virus was previously detected in the towns of Albion, Constantia and West Monroe.

“The new results represent samples that were taken before the Toad Harbor Swamp area was treated by aerial spraying on Aug. 24,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Our aerial spraying was very effective in reducing the targeted mosquito populations. However, it is important to remember that spraying does not eliminate all mosquitoes.

“County and state health departments will continue to actively monitor mosquito populations and virus activity,” he continued. “Still, it is vital that people throughout the county continue to use personal protective measures to guard against mosquito bites.”

People should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active; wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, eliminate standing water around the home and use insect repellants. Those containing DEET, picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are all effective but must be used according to label instructions.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

