Motorcyclists Ride To Raise Funds In Memory Of Michael Geer

RICHLAND, NY – Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Richland Hotel in Richland, New York, on Sunday, September 25, to remember fellow rider Michael Geer and to raise funds for several charities dedicated to his memory.

Rainy weather did not deter the hardy group of riders, who set out under rather inclement weather to accomplish their goal of memorializing a well liked young man whose life was tragically cut short.

By all accounts, Michael Geer was an extraordinary young man who was always there for his family and community. His untimely death in a motorcycle crash on July 22, 2019 left a gaping hole in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him, and family members decided to memorialize him through events such as the annual ride, that serve to keep his memory alive and benefit members of the community that he grew up within.

Michael Geer’s mother, Jackie Geer, is an employee of NBT Bank’s Pulaski branch, and she was instrumental in initiating a memorial scholarship in her son’s name.

According to Geer, these funds are awarded to two Pulaski Academy students annually, and these are usually students that are interested in attending a technical or vocational school. Five hundred dollars are offered by fundraising efforts in Michael Geer’s name, and NBT Bank matches this donation.

“This goes to students that are willing to help anyone, willing to get their hands dirty…students that have the same character that Michael did,” Geer said.

Funds generated by the event are also donated to community members in time of need, as well as supporting the “adoption” of two families in need each Christmas.

Geer said that the planning for the next ride begins as soon as the ride is over, and that a different location hosts the ride each year. Michael Geer’s parents hosted the ride from their home during the COVID shutdown, and last year the ride was hosted by the Altmar Hotel.

“We try to ride from many of the places that Michael would have been to,” Geer said.

Geer said that she is “overwhelmed” by the community’s support for this event every year.

“The support and the love that the community has given us since we lost our son is just absolutely amazing…it is beyond what we could ever,ever imagine,” Geer said.

Michael Geer’s cousin Misty Brodeur agreed, remembering all of the good times shared with Michael.

“Michael was my cousin, but he was more like a little brother to me, and doing this makes me remember him even more,” Brodeur said.

The gathered group of motorcyclists mounted their machines after a toast to Michael Geer’s memory, and not one complained about the gathering rainfall, all determined to complete the ride in any weather. Heading out into wet weather was a small sacrifice for this group of friends to make in the effort to keep Geer’s memory alive by raising funds to support neighbors as he did in his short lifetime.

As the roar of the machines faded into the distance, Richland Hotel proprietor Crystal Myers busied herself by preparing her establishment for a hearty meal and reception for the returning motorcyclists. Myers took a moment to reflect on her involvement with the event and her memories of Michael Geer.

“Michael was an amazing kid… I went to school with Michael’s parents, and when everybody comes together like this, it’s amazing,” Myers said.

