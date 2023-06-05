Lower demand driving decrease even as oil prices move higher

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.55, three cents lower than last Monday. One year ago, the price was $4.85. The New York State average is $3.70, down one cent since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $4.87. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.65 (no change from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.68 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.62 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.71 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.73 (no change from last Monday)

Rome – $3.73 (no change from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.69 (no change from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.75 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Lower demand for gasoline has moved the national average for a gallon of gas slightly down over the last week. As demand dips the cost of oil is climbing as Saudi Arabia announced a cut in production. Oil prices are up over a dollar this morning but still well in the low $70s on average for a barrel and that is helping keep the overall cost of gas down as well. According to the latest data from the EIA, Energy Information Administration, gas supply is down slightly as well but drivers are not seeing higher prices at the pump.

On average, drivers across the country and in New York are paying over a dollar less for gas than they did a year ago this week.

Diesel prices continue to fall. The national average price for a gallon of diesel is $3.92, down three cents from a week ago. Here in New York, the current average for diesel is $4.53, down two cents from last week.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell.

As Upstate New York's largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services.

