National Gas Prices Edge Lower

Arrival of Fall signals typical decline despite high oil prices

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.85, down three cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.71. The New York State average is $3.92, no change from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.69. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.85 (up 1 cent from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.88 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.81 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.93 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.91 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Rome – $3.95 (no change from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.90 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.96 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

The national average price for a gallon of regular may have peaked for the year last week when it reached $3.88. The arrival of Fall typically sees prices begin to decline as the transition to the cheaper blend of winter fuel takes place across the country. Oil prices remain higher, trading in the low $90s per barrel this morning. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly over the last week while domestic gasoline stocks fell, but neither indicator made a large enough move to have a sizable impact of the price of gas.

There is mixed data when it comes to diesel prices. The national average price for diesel is $4.57, down one cent from last Monday, and down from $4.91 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.74, up three cents from a week ago, but lower than $5.06 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here.AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.AAA.com.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...