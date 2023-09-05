Little change in oil prices post-holiday

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.81, down one cent from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.79. The New York State average is $3.89, down one cent from last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $4.01. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.83 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.86 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.83 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.93 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.90 (no change from last Monday)

Rome – $3.95 (no change from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.90 (no change from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.97 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

The national average for a gallon of gas is down a penny from last Monday as the price of oil remains steady in the $80 range per barrel. As many people head back to work and school this week, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows gas demand increasing slightly, with supply taking a small dip. The marginal movement in oil prices, supply, and demand is keeping pump prices steady for the time being. All eyes remain focused on the tropics for any sign of a storm that could impact oil production.

There’s no relief with diesel prices this week. The national average price for diesel is $4.45, up 8 cents from last Monday, but down from $5.07 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.59, up 2 cents from last Monday, but lower than $5.27 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here.AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.AAA.com.

