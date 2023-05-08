National Travel And Tourism Week 2023

AAA Moves Travel Forward This National Travel and Tourism Week

CNY – National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is underway and runs through May 13. The annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry spotlights the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme #TravelForward.

All aspects of travel are on the rebound — even international travel that was slowest to return during the pandemic. For example, AAA Travel booking data shows that international travel is up 200 percent compared to last year.

“The wait and see approach is over. Travel is back, and travelers are ready to explore new places, experience cultures, and make everlasting memories,” said AAA Western and Central New York Vice President of Travel Carol DiOrio. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, AAA Western and Central New York is proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future.”

National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13, 2023) was established in 1983 and is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.

“The travel industry fuels every industry—our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”

Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.

Travel spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022—revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.

This season, AAA expects travel to be extremely busy with National Parks, East Coast beaches, and Florida theme parks drawing plenty of visitors. Travelers should plan ahead and be flexible with scheduling to find the best value.

For more information on AAA Travel, simply go to www.AAA.com/Travel. Visit www.ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

