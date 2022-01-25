OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties to be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

NWS expects lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

The NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Today: A chance of snow showers before noon, then occasional snow, mainly after noon. High near 26. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Low around 5. West wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

