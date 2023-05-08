New Voting Districts For FCSD Budget, BOE Vote

FULTON – The Fulton City School District will be implementing new voting districts for this year’s District Budget Vote and Board of Education Election.

Voters living on the eastern side of the district – defined as east of the Oswego River – are now considered Election District Number 1. The boundaries of this district include Ward 4, 5, and 6 – Town of Volney, Palermo District 1 and Town of Oswego District 5. Voters within these boundaries are asked to vote at the City of Fulton Community Room (141 South First Street, Fulton, NY).

Voters living on the western side of the district – defined as west of the Oswego River – are now considered Election District Number 2. The boundaries of this district include Ward 1, 2, and 3 – Town of Granby, Minetto District 2 and Town of Oswego District 5. Voters within these boundaries are asked to vote at the Fulton War Memorial (209 West Broadway, Fulton, NY).

The Annual District Budget Vote and Board of Education Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

