New Yorkers: “Beware Of Rouge Board Of Election Impersonators”

NEW YORK, NY – Today, in response to news of people pretending to be Board of Elections (BOE) employees throughout the state, Sarah Goff, Deputy Director of Common Cause/NY, issued the following statement:

“New Yorkers beware: rouge, fake Board of Elections (BOE) ’employees’ are harassing voters at their homes regarding their registration status. The BOE will only contact a voter via mail, e-mail, phone or in person at their County office. And never at their own home. This is voter intimidation: every voter has the right to ignore them and report it to the NYSBOE at 518-474-1953. We’re calling on Attorney General James to investigate the organization and folks behind this spreading of misinformation, and look forward to working with the legislature to craft laws that protect voters against this staunch abuse of the voter rolls.”

