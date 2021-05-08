OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Veterans’ Service Agency is accepting nominations for the 2021 Oswego County Veteran of the Year Award.

Nominees may be on active duty or honorably separated from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard. They must also live in Oswego County. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 30.

“This is the third year that the Oswego County Legislature has recognized a ‘Veteran of the Year’ in our county,” said Jamie Hamlin, director of the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency. “Candidates for the award should have demonstrated exemplary military service, community service, and/or support for veterans in the community.”

Vietnam War veteran Ronald Greenleaf of Hannibal was named Oswego County’s first Veteran of the Year in 2019. Last year, another Vietnam veteran, Kern Yerdon of Richland, was named Oswego County Veteran of the Year for 2020. Both men were recognized for their honorable service in our nation’s military, their devotion to fellow veterans and contributions to their communities.

Hamlin said veterans must have a copy of their DD-214 showing discharge from active duty of the Armed Forces. If the DD-214 form is not available, the Veterans’ Service Agency can request one on the veteran’s behalf.

For more information or to get a nomination form, contact the Oswego County Veterans’ Service Agency at 315-591-9100 or [email protected]. You can also download the form from the Agency’s website at www.oswegocounty.com/veterans.

