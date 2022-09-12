Nuclear Power Plants Update Emergency Plan Information

OSWEGO COUNTY – The 2022-2023 Emergency Planning brochure for the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant is now online at www.oswegocounty.com/emo. Printed copies of the brochure are available from Constellation Energy by calling 1-800-220-2159.

The public information brochure is published by Constellation Energy for neighbors of the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant.

“This important brochure provides information and resources for people who live and work within 10 miles of the nuclear power plants,” said Oswego County Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “Residents should keep this information easily accessible during a radiological emergency – either bookmarked online, downloaded as a file onto an electronic device or as a printed hard copy.

Constellation Energy mailed a postcard to residents within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) announcing the availability of the brochure. People who may need help during an emergency are urged to complete and return the card.

“The postcard includes a form for people with access and functional needs to alert us about what assistance they may need during a nuclear power plant emergency,” Oswego County Emergency Management Coordinator Renee Fox said. “If you know someone who may need special assistance during an evacuation, please return the form on their behalf. This information helps us plan ahead for transportation and other needs.”

Palmitesso also noted that potassium iodide (KI) tablets for people who live within the 10-mile EPZ are available at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, 315-591-9150, and at the Oswego County Health Department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, 315-349-3573. She urged people to call and schedule a time to pick-up the tablets.

“If there were a radiological emergency at a nuclear power plant, radioactive materials could be released into the atmosphere,” she said. “Potassium iodide is an over-the-counter mineral salt that can help protect the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine.”

The public information brochure also includes details about testing the plants’ siren system for emergency public notification. Testing in 2022-2023 includes full-sound tests scheduled at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022; Tuesday, June 6, 2023; and Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Short audible (“growl”) tests will be held on the first Tuesday of the other months.

If the sirens sound for a radiological emergency, people should turn to an Oswego County Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information. A complete list of EAS stations can be found in the public information brochure. Emergency information will also be posted at www.oswegocounty.com.

The brochure also includes:

Maps of bus pick-up points and evacuation routes in the emergency response planning areas within the 10-mile EPZ.

Instructions for people with access and functional needs.

Instructions for people in schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

Examples of protective actions that people could be asked to take during a radiological emergency.

The location of the Reception Center at the New York State Fairgrounds near Syracuse.

More information on nuclear power plant emergency planning is available by calling the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or going online to www.oswegocounty.com/emo.

