NYS OASAS Announces Opening Of New Addiction Treatment Program In Central New York

AUBURN, NY – The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) today announced the opening of a new Opioid Treatment Program in Auburn. Operated by Farnham Family Services, this program will provide a wide range of services for individuals impacted by addiction, including medical assessments, medication for addiction including methadone, counseling, and peer services. OASAS provided $200,000 to support the creation of this program.

“As we continue to confront the worst overdose epidemic we’ve ever seen, expanding these services so that more people can access them is vitally important,” OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said. “By bringing these services to previously underserved areas, this new program will allow more people to access lifesaving services including medication for addiction, which is safe and effective and proven to save lives and keep people healthy.

This program will drastically cut down on travel time for many people who need this type of care. Previously, individuals in the area would have to travel an hour or more to access methadone.

This facility is part of a new initiative to increase OTP access in previously underserved areas, and address the ongoing need for this type of treatment throughout New York State. Two additional programs are receiving $200,000 each for similar facilities. This initiative is being funded through the federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant.

The new OTP program is located at 13 Chapel Street, Auburn NY, 13021.

Eric Bresee, Executive Director of Farnham Family Services, said “Farnham Family Services is honored to be welcomed into the Auburn community to make OTP services more accessible to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder. This initiative would not have been possible without the support of OASAS, Counseling Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD), Nick’s Ride for Friends and Cayuga County Mental Hygiene.”

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports oversees one of the nation’s largest substance use disorder systems of care with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at [email protected].

