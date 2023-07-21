NYS OASES Announces Opening Of First Mobile Medication Unit In New York State

New Unit Will Deliver Addiction Services to Underserved Populations and Communities, Including Medication for Addiction Treatment





NEW YORK – The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (NYS OASAS) today announced the opening of the first Mobile Medication Unit (MMU) in New York State. Operated by VIP Community Services, this new mobile unit will provide a wide range of addiction services and other medical care in the New York City area. This program is being supported with $550,000 in federal funding under the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Supplemental Grant, administered by OASAS.

“This new mobile medication unit will serve a vital role in supporting our vision to meet people wherever they are, by allowing providers to bring services to those in need, in their communities, and addressing barriers that keep people from receiving treatment,” OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said. “It will allow more people to access medication for addiction, which is a proven, effective, and safe treatment, and will support their long-term health.”

“We are grateful to OASAS for its ongoing support of our work, and for awarding VIP a grant to establish a Mobile Medication Unit,” says Debbian Fletcher-Blake, President and CEO of VIP Community Services. “MMU services are crucial to address the staggeringly high number of overdose-related deaths and align with VIP’s mission to provide access to equitable care to communities in need.”

Through this MMU, VIP Community Services will provide prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services, as well as connections to other addiction and primary healthcare services in high-need areas of New York City. This initiative is designed to help bring services to underserved areas and reach people who may face issues accessing treatment, by bringing services directly to them.

OASAS has awarded more than $6 million to support the development of these programs across the state. MMUs offer services that include admission assessments and medication induction, medication administration and observation, toxicology tests, and other medical services. The development of MMUs is made possible by a DEA rule change, allowing them to be operated by existing Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) providers.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports oversees one of the nation’s largest substance use disorder systems of care with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at [email protected].

