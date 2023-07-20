NEW YORK – According to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released today by the New York State Department of Labor, the number of private sector jobs in New York State increased over the month by 15,000, or 0.2%, to 8,260,000 in June 2023. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased by 0.1% in June 2023. New York State’s private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 190,200, or 2.3%, over the year in June 2023, which was lower than the 2.4% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S. New York State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held constant at 3.9% in June 2023. At the same time, New York State’s labor force (seasonally adjusted) increased by 31,200. As a result, the labor force participation rate increased from 61.0% to 61.2% in June 2023. The number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Monthly payroll employment estimates are preliminary and subject to revision as more complete data become available the following month. The BLS calculates New York State’s unemployment rate based partly upon the results of the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) of approximately 3,100 households in the State. Note: Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. Non-seasonally adjusted data are valuable in year-to-year comparisons of the same month – for example, June 2022 versus June 2023.

Statewide Industry Employment June 2023 – Seasonally Adjusted On a net basis, the total number of nonfarm jobs in the state increased by 28,100 over the month, while private sector jobs increased by 15,000 in June 2023.

At the same time, the total number of nonfarm jobs in the nation increased by 209,000, while private sector jobs increased by 149,000. NYS Job Growth Outpaces That of the Nation Over-the-Month % Change in Total Nonfarm & Private Sector Jobs, May – June 2023 Total Nonfarm and Private Sector Jobs Increased in June 2023 Total Nonfarm and Private Sector Jobs (in 1000s), January 1990 – June 2023 Statewide Unemployment June 2023 – Seasonally Adjusted In June 2023, the statewide unemployment held constant at 3.9%.

New York City’s unemployment rate increased from 5.3% to 5.4%. Outside of New York City, the unemployment rate held constant at 2.9%, its lowest rate on records dating back to 1976.

The number of unemployed New Yorkers increased over the month by 1,900, from 382,200 in May to 384,100 in June 2023. NYS Unemployment Rate Unchanged Over the Month Labor Force Statistics, June 2022, May– June 2023 The Labor Force and Number of Unemployed Increased in June Total Labor Force & Number of Unemployed, January 2009 – June 2023 Unemployment Rate Held Constant in NYS, Decreased in US Unemployment Rate, NYS & US, January 2009 – June 2023 Unemployment Rate Increased in NYC and Held Constant in Balance of State Unemployment Rate, NYC & BOS, January 2009 – June 2023 Substate and Industry Employment June 2023 – Not Seasonally Adjusted New York State Gains Private Sector Jobs Over the Year Over-the-Year Change in Total Nonfarm & Private Sector Jobs, June 2022 – June 2023 Note: The sum of sub-state area job estimates will usually differ from the New York State total. This is because the State total is calculated separately from the sub-state areas and is estimated based on an independent sample. The Number of Leisure & Hospitality Jobs Increased by 6.4% Over the Year Over-the-Year Change in Jobs by Major Industry Sector, June 2022 – June 2023 *Government includes public education and public health services. Note: The responsibility for the production of monthly estimates of state and metro area nonfarm employment by industry moved from the NYS Department of Labor’s Division of Research and Statistics to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), starting with the March 2011 estimates. More detailed information on the change is available on the BLS web site. Many economic data series have a seasonal pattern, which means they tend to occur at the same time each year (e.g., retail jobs usually increase in December). Seasonal adjustment is the process of removing seasonal effects from a data series. This is done to simplify the data so that they may be more easily interpreted and help to reveal true underlying trends. Seasonal adjustment permits comparisons of data from one month to data from any other month. In New York State, payroll jobs data by industry come from a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data are preliminary and subject to revision. Jobs data by industry do not include agricultural workers, the self-employed, unpaid family workers, or domestic workers in private households. Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, for New York and every other state are based on statistical regression models specified by the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate is based partly upon the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York each month.