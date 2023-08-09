NYS Surplus Vehicle And Equipment Auctions Scheduled Statewide

NEW YORK – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced that the following surplus vehicle auctions have been scheduled through the month of November. For information on specific items and terms of sale, please visit ogs.ny.gov/nysstore, email [email protected], or call (518) 457-6335.

Tuesday, August 29, 9:30 a.m.NYS Office of General Services Harriman State Office Campus Auction Lot 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany ——————- Wednesday, September 6, 9:30 a.m. Sunmount DDSO 2445 State Route 30, Tupper Lake ———————- Thursday, September 7, 9:30 a.m. NYS Police – Troop B 1097 State Route 86, Ray Brook ——————— Tuesday, September 12, 9:30 a.m. NYS Department of Transportation 4717 Southwest Boulevard, Hamburg ———————- Wednesday, September 13, 9:30 a.m. Western NY DDSO 1200 East and West Road, West Seneca ———————- Tuesday, September 19, 9:30 a.m. NYS Department of Transportation 21 9th Street, Waterford ———————- Wednesday, September 20, 9:30 a.m. NYS Department of Transportation 5450 South Bay Road, North Syracuse ———————– Tuesday, October 3, 9:30 a.m. NYS Department of Transportation 22422 State Route 342, Watertown ———————— Wednesday, October 4, 9:30 a.m. NYS Department of Environmental Conservation 7327 State Route 812, Lowville ———————– Tuesday, October 17, 9:30 a.m. NYS Department of Transportation 272 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie ———————– Wednesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. Bear Mountain State Park 3020 Seven Lakes Drive, Bear Mountain ———————— Thursday, October 19, 9:30 a.m. NYS Police – Troop F 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown ———————— Tuesday, October 31, 9:30 a.m. SUNY Stony Brook 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook ———————– Tuesday, October 31, 1:30 p.m. NYS Police – Troop L 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale ———————– Wednesday, November 1, 9:30 a.m. NYS Department of Transportation 375 Carleton Avenue, Central Islip ———————- Thursday, November 2, 9:30 a.m. Staten Island DDSO 930 Willowbrook Road, Staten Island ——————— Tuesday, November 14, 9:30 a.m. NYS Police – Troop C 823 State Route 7, Unadilla ——————— Wednesday, November 15, 9:30 a.m. NYS Office of General Services Harriman State Office Campus Auction Lot 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany

