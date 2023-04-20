NYSDOT Staff To Collect And Dispose Of Trash In Region 3 In Honor Of Earth Week

CAMILLUS, NY – New York State Department of Transportation today announced that in recognition of Earth Week, the Department will be taking part in a statewide “Trash Blitz” on Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to help protect the environment and beautify our local communities. Weather permitting, NYSDOT workers will join together to collect and dispose of litter along roads, highways and other locations across the state to show their commitment to making their home communities a better place to live and work.

In addition to removing litter, the Trash Blitz is intended to bring awareness to motorists that littering tarnishes the beautiful landscape of the state and threatens both the safety of the roadway and the natural habitat surrounding it.

Trash collection will take place in Region 3 on Friday April 21, in the Town of Camillus on State Route 5 between Bennett Rd. and the end of the bypass from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

