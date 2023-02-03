OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”

Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months.

Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members, OCO’s Nutrition Services receives, prepares and distributes hundreds of Blizzard Bags to Oswego County residents in the home delivered meals program.

The Blizzard Bag program provides the home-bound seniors with a brightly decorated bag of items be enjoyed inside when the weather outside is cold and blustery.

Each Blizzard Bag is hand decorated and contains an assortment of food items and treats along with a homemade cheery note or card to brighten the recipient’s day. The bags are directly delivered to the senior’s door with a smile from the paid driver staff and program volunteers.

OCO’s Nutrition Services has partnered with volunteers and other community members to gather food items, decorate food bags and put them all together at our production kitchen in Mexico to ensure that the program will be ready to go when the snow starts to fly. Many groups choose to drop off the bags already filled and decorated ready to be delivered.

“We are especially happy this year to bring back the full Blizzard Bag Project as we had to cut back the project in recent years due to the pandemic,” Nutrition Services Coordinator said Lori Halstead,

“Our Blizzard Bag program has been well received by both our clients and the community,” said Sarah Babcock, Support Service Specialist. “Nutrition Services is thankful for the generous donations received from local individuals, concerned community members, service groups and OCO employees. The project ensures that those in our home delivered meals program will have a special treat to look forward to. In addition, the project brings our community together and helps our own pantry.”

OCO Nutrition Services has a small food pantry to provide shelf stable items to seniors who may need additional food for their own pantry. Nutrition Services is always accepting shelf stable donations. For more information on how you or your organization can donate items, please contact Nutrition Services at (315) 598-4712.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...