OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank.

Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, October 15. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The October package includes chicken breast, sliced deli turkey, peas and carrots, Salisbury steaks, egg noodles, applesauce, kielbasa, cheddar cheese, fish sticks, cheese pierogies, and fresh produce. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

October specials at various prices include chicken breasts; Italian meatballs; haddock fillets; protein box including Italian meatballs, chicken thighs, pork kabobs, fish sticks, and ground turkey; mozzarella sticks; and vegetable lasagna. Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 West Second Street, Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Friday, October 15 at noon. Orders placed by mail must be received by Wednesday, October 13, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front. Payment by cash, check, or EBT card is accepted. Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on Thursday, October 28, between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M., upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the City of Oswego and vicinity. A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials. Twelve Oswego families used the program in May.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In August, the Corps provided 398 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 459 in Fulton. It provided 65 Oswego households with groceries for 1,665 meals and 53 Fulton households with groceries for 1,179 meals. It also distributed over 650 loaves of bread and pastries.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 West Second Street in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

