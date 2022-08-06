OCWNY Launches New Initiative To Highlight Area Employers

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Oswego Health the week of Aug. 15 to share employment opportunities and insights about the current job market in its industry.

Oswego Health is currently looking to fill a variety of positions, ranging from EVS technicians to patient sitters.

OCWNY invites the public to follow along on its social media pages throughout the week of Aug. 15 to learn more about the current openings at Oswego Health, how to apply and what working for the agency looks like.

The posts can be found by following “Oswego County Workforce New York” on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Feel free to share posts with your friends.

After learning about working at Oswego Health, prospective applicants are invited to attend a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the OCWNY Career Center, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, to further inquire about current openings.

For more information, contact OCWNY staff at 315-591-9000 or [email protected].

