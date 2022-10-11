OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has once again organized its “Santa for Seniors” program for older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season.

Beginning yesterday, Oct. 10, community members can nominate seniors who have limited resources to participate in the program.

“The holiday season is fast approaching and many of us look forward to spending that time with family and friends,” said Oswego County Office for the Aging Director Sara Sunday. “With the COVID-19 positivity rate on the rise, many elderly members of our community may spend their holidays alone with limited personal interaction. We would like to make the holiday season a little brighter for those who may lack the support of family or who have limited financial resources.”

People who would like to nominate an older adult to receive gifts are asked to submit a nomination form to the Oswego County Office for the Aging. Please include information about the individual’s interests and hobbies, personality traits, clothing sizes, and suggested or needed gift items.

Nomination forms are posted on the OFA web page at www.oswegocounty.com/ofa and are also available by contacting OFA weekdays at 315-349-3484. Nomination forms should be returned to OFA by Friday, Nov. 18.

“If you know of an older adult who could benefit from the ‘Santa for Seniors’ program, please contact our agency,” said Sunday. “We appreciate the support of our community in helping us reach those who may be feeling isolated during the holiday season.”

Families and organizations who would like to “adopt” or provide gifts for a senior recipient may arrange to do so through the OFA. Delivery of gift items should be provided to the OFA by Friday, Dec. 9. Donors are asked not to donate gift cards, plants or perishable items.

The “Santa for Seniors” program is entirely voluntary, so there is no guarantee that each older adult who is nominated will receive a gift.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 315-349-3570.

