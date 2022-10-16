OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging has scheduled three public hearings to receive input on its proposed plan of services for seniors during the period beginning April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024.

Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging, said the plan includes a summary of services provided to elderly county residents and is part of the agency’s requirements for state and federal funding.

The plan is available for inspection at the Oswego County Office for the Aging, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following public hearings are scheduled:

Monday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at the Hannibal Senior Nutrition Dining Center, Hannibal Library, 162 Oswego Rd., Hannibal.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Snow Memorial Building, 4917 North Jefferson St., Pulaski.

Thursday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Central Square Senior Nutrition Dining Center, Central Square Community Church, 833 US Rt. 11, Central Square.

Those needing special accommodations are requested to contact the Oswego County Office for the Aging at least 10 days prior to the event they wish to attend. Please call 315-349-3484 weekdays or email [email protected].

