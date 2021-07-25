One Fatality In Single Car Crash In Granby

GRANBY – On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at around 2:04 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 48, between County Line Road and County Route 46, in the Town of Granby, which resulted in the death of the driver.

The investigation has revealed that only one vehicle, a 2002 Ford pickup truck, was involved. The truck was traveling Southbound on St Rt 48 when it went off the road, overturned and struck a telephone pole.

The driver, and only occupant, was identified as Kristine Reynolds, 55, of Phoenix. Ms. Reynolds was pronounced dead on scene.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...