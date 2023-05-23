ONONDAGA COUNTY – Following is a lawsuit filed by Onondaga County against New York City officials, regarding the immigrant crisis:

*Attached please find documentation of a lawsuit filed today by Onondaga County against NYC.

The County filed a lawsuit against New York City, Mayor Adams, the NYC Commissioner of Social Services, and Candlewood Suites in a hybrid proceeding for Article 78 relief and declaratory judgment and sought a Temporary Restraining Order/Injunction halting such transports.

The petition/complaint alleges that NYC acted and is acting in excess of legal authority and in violation of lawful procedure by seeking to exercise its own local emergency powers outside of its jurisdictional bounds and in contravention thereof and proceeding with plans to transport migrants/asylum seekers to Onondaga County in knowing violation of Emergency Order No. 1

A Temporary Restraining Order/Injunction was filed with the lawsuit to prevent the immediate and irreparable harm that the City’s proposed first transportation, and subsequent transportations, will cause.

Doc. 1 Petition Title 42 Proclamation – Executive Order No. 1-A (updated 5-22-23)

Doc. 2 Doc. 3 Doc. 4 Doc. 5 Doc. 6 Doc. 7 Doc. 8 Doc. 9

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related