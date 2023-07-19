OSWEGO COUNTY – At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2023 Jobs Award to St. Luke Health Services in recognition and appreciation of the significant contribution and economic impact of St. Luke Health Services on the Oswego County economy by providing diverse health care and lifestyle offerings to their resident community.

Also, for being the 10th largest private employer in the County with 250 employees; for providing residential nursing and short-stay rehabilitation care at St. Luke; for offering enriched living at Bishop’s Commons; for providing assisted living at St. Francis Commons; and for its 48 year history of outstanding health care in Oswego County, NY. Pictured are, from left, Austin Wheelock, OOC Executive Director, Catherine Gill, CEO and Administrator at St. Luke Health Services, Shelly Youngs, Assistant Administrator at St. Luke Health Services, and Ellen Holst, OOC Board President.

