Oswego City-County Youth Bureau To Hold ‘Night Eyes’ Family Fun Night At Camp Zerbe

WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will host a free family fun night on Friday, May 13, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Camp Zerbe in Williamstown.

Join parks and recreation staff for a fun night that will include a campfire complete with smores. The event is open for children ages 5 to 12 and attendees will learn about nocturnal animals and participate in a simulation game called “Night Eyes” at dark. Everyone will walk away with a prize.

Pre-registration is required for the event due to limited available spots. Anyone interested in attending can register online by visiting the Camp Zerbe website or by going to the following registration link: https://oswegocounty.rja.revize.com/forms/3829.

For any questions, call 315-349-3450 or email Oswego County Parks and Recreation Coordinator Zach Grulich at [email protected].

Camp Zerbe, located at 253 state Route 104E in Williamstown, also offers pavilion and lodge rentals May through November. Groups may call the Oswego County Parks and Recreation Department at 315-349-3450 for reservations, which are required to use the meeting center, pavilion, and lodge.

