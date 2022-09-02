OSWEGO COUNTY – Many families are struggling to make ends meet in today’s economy. The rising costs of rent, heat, gas and food have impacted people across the country and here at home.

Recognizing this struggle, Oswego County employees are coming forward to help their neighbors and have a meaningful impact in their communities.

Oswego County will launch “Payday Fridays” today, Friday, Sept. 2, which happens to be National Food Bank Day, to raise money for local food banks. The schedule will then continue the following week and every other week thereafter to coincide with employee pay periods.

In exchange for a non-perishable food item or suggested donation of $5, employees will be able to wear work-appropriate, dress-down clothes on the Friday following payday. The money raised will go to various food banks around the county.

Each “Payday Friday” has a theme to help employees plan their attire for the day:

• Sept. 2 – Summer Vibes (appropriate-length shorts, sandals, Hawaiian shirts)

• Sept. 9 – Are You Ready for Football? (favorite NFL team apparel)

• Sept. 23 – Go Orange! (Syracuse University sports apparel)

• Oct. 7 – Off to the Races! (Super DIRT Week apparel)

• Oct. 21 – Go Pink! (support Breast Cancer Awareness Month)

• Nov. 4 – Patriotic Day! (wear red, white and blue to support veterans)

• Nov. 18 – Go Blue! (support Diabetes Awareness Month)

• Dec. 2 – Show Your School Pride! (wear school colors)

• Dec. 16 – Ugly Sweater Day! (celebrate the holidays)

• Dec. 30 – Hat Day!

There are 21 food banks across Oswego County, all working to make sure that no one goes to bed hungry. With rising costs and supply chain issues, many of these organizations are struggling along with the residents they aim to serve.

Oswego County is also challenging other businesses, organizations, school districts and groups around the county to join the effort and participate in their own “Payday Fridays.” If employees or members can’t ‘dress down’ with one of these themes – or other themes of their own choosing – the organization is welcome to offer a different incentive to participate.

For more information about local food banks or to make a food or monetary donation, call 315-349-8235.

