OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting.

The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.

Oswego County 4-H is one of many Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County programs. 4-H is the largest youth organization in the world, teaching youth valuable life skills that help them grow up to be contributing members of society who serve their communities.

Oswego County youth have been able to participate in 4-H clubs since 1921. The organization offers clubs tailored to many different interests, such as conservation and nature, science and technology, animal science, arts and crafts and many more. Youth between the ages of 5 and 19 are welcome to enroll as club members, while adults can volunteer as mentors, club leaders and family participants.

Outside of clubs, Oswego County 4-H also offers educational programming for school-aged children. Programs offer various curriculum topics and hands-on activities that are hosted in the classroom as well as at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center consists of 150 acres of mixed woods and wetlands, with three miles of marked hiking trails that are available to the public year-round. The center offers numerous enrichment programs, and buildings are available for group reservations.

For more information about Oswego County 4-H, visit its website at https://thatscooperativeextension.org/4-h-youth/4-h-clubs or call the office at 315-963-7286.

