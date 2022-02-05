OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Oswego and Hannibal that offer pediatric doses for children aged 5 and older.

The clinic scheduled for Feb. 3 at Oswego High School was rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Anyone who registered prior to Feb. 3 can attend the Monday clinic at their same appointment time. Openings are still available, and walk-ins will be accepted first come, first serve while vaccine is available.

Each Tuesday in February pediatric clinics will be held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 15 and 22. Appointments are required.

Health department staff will also hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hannibal Central School District offices on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Anyone aged 5 to 11 can receive a first or second dose of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Eligible individuals aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose. The Hannibal Central School District offices are located at 928 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

The Oswego County Health Department also regularly hosts clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic on Wednesdays, including Feb. 9 and 16. The Feb. 9 clinic is for anyone aged 18 and older seeking a second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while the Feb. 16 clinic will offer first, second or booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.

At-home test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. To sign up, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on For Local Information on COVID-19. Then click on the Vaccines and Boosters tab and scroll down to click on the date and dose you’re looking for to sign up.

Anyone wishing to make an appointment can also visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php for direct access to a full listing of upcoming clinics.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Please note the hotline is no longer staffed on weekends, and callers may need to leave a message for a staff person to return your call.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

