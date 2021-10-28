OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution during its October meeting to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to Oswego Health. It designates $500,000 to the agency for the recruitment and retention of medical workers.

“Oswego County received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to help address some of the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “The plan outlines specific criteria for businesses that need direct financial assistance due to the pandemic and also identifies certain census tracts that need special attention. Oswego Health is qualified to receive funding because it meets these criteria and has facilities in eligible census tracts. It has also demonstrated that the need for quality medical workers is greater than ever.”

Reflecting the current trend gripping the nation, Oswego Health is facing a critical shortage of essential medical workers due to the pandemic’s medical and regulatory impacts. This comes at a time when the virus is surging in Oswego County, further highlighting the need for the agency to maintain its workforce and attract new health care workers.

“With recent staffing challenges affecting all industries, especially health care and long-term care, the timing of this grant is impeccable as Oswego Health strives to recruit and retain highly skilled providers and staff to care for our community,” said Oswego Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael C. Backus. “These monies will assist Oswego Health in continuing to fulfill our mission as a non-profit health care system providing accessible, quality care, right here in Oswego County.”

Oswego Health, a non-profit corporation, is the County’s largest health care provider. It includes Oswego Hospital and two urgent care facilities – one in Fulton and one in Central Square. The agency has over a dozen other health care sites across the county that provide a variety of services – from primary care to medical imaging to mental health services and more.

Oswego County administers and distributes funding through ARPA in strategic ways to maximize its impact on economic development and public health and safety.

The resolution was introduced by Legislator John J. Martino, District 6, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee. Other members of the committee include Vice Chairman Stephen M. Walpole, District 14; David M. Holst, District 4; Linda Lockwood, District 11; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Patrick Twiss, District 13; and Terry Wilbur, District 21.

