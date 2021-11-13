Oswego County DSS Announces State Program To Aid Foster Care Youth

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services announced that the New York State Office of Children and Family Services’ Chafee Funds Program (CFP) is now offering grants to eligible foster care youth who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each award is limited to make sure that the program reaches as many people as possible and those most in need. Grants range from $1,050 to $1,750 for each person selected. Financial awards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as funding is available.

Current and former foster care youth who were burdened with additional expenses due to the COVID-19 public health emergency may qualify to apply for funding from the CFP of New York State.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, but not have reached their 23rd birthday as of the date they submit their application.

They must also have been in foster care in New York State on or after the age of 14 years or, if they are currently in foster care, must be 20 years of age to submit their application.

Eligibility requirements are subject to change without prior notification.

Submit any questions to [email protected]. Those interested in applying for funding can go to https://chafeeny.smapply.org/ and follow the application instructions.

For more information about available benefits, contact the Oswego County DSS at 315-963-5000.

