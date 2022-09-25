Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30

SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Friday, Sept. 30.

The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in August; however, it had to be postponed last month due to adverse weather conditions.

In the event of rain this time, the event will run at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 1.

The entry fee to participate in the truck pulls is $30 per hook. Winners will receive $100 and a trophy for first place, $50 for second place and $30 for third place. Payback ($30) will be awarded for first and second place finishers in the Powder Puff division, with the first-place winner also receiving a trophy.

Spectator admission is $10 for an individual or $25 for a family of four. Admission is free for children under age 5. Pit passes are $15 and required for anyone in the pit area.

For full list of rules and regulations, go to www.oswegocountyfair.com and click on ‘Rules & Regs.” For details, call event superintendent Dustin Green at 315-243-7584.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...